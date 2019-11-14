Euro 2020: Who Has Qualified... Who Can Still Qualify?
By SuperSports
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
We look at how the qualifying groups stand, who is through and who could join them.
Top two in each group qualify directly for Uefa Euro 2020
QUALIFIED FOR UEFA EURO 2020
Belgium
Italy
Poland
Russia
Spain
Ukraine
Please note that elimination and contention refers only to European Qualifiers group stage; teams may still be able to qualify via the UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs.
Group A Standings: England (15 pts), Czech Republic (12), Kosovo (11), Montenegro (3), Bulgaria (3)
Matchday 9: 14 November – England v Montenegro, Czech Republic v Kosovo
England: will qualify with a draw against Montenegro, or if Kosovo lose to Czech Republic; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A4 winner
Czech Republic: will qualify if they win against Kosovo
Kosovo: will be out of contention if they lose against Czech Republic; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner
Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; in play-offs as it stands
Group B Standings: Ukraine (19), Portugal (11), Serbia (10), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)
Matchday 9: 14 November – Portugal v Lithuania, Serbia v Luxembourg
Ukraine: qualified, group winners Portugal: will qualify if they win against Lithuania and Serbia do not beat Luxembourg; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A3 winner
Serbia: will be out of contention if they draw or lose against Luxembourg and Portugal win; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group C4 winner
Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Lithuania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group C Standings: Netherlands (15), Germany (15), Northern Ireland (12), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Northern Ireland v Netherlands, Germany v Belarus
Netherlands: will qualify with a draw against Northern Ireland; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A1 winner
Germany: will qualify if they beat Belarus and Northern Ireland do not beat the Netherlands, or if they draw and Northern Ireland lose
Northern Ireland: will be out of contention in the group if they draw with the Netherlands and Germany beat Belarus, or if they lose and Germany draw; in play-offs as it stands
Belarus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winner
Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group D Standings: Republic of Ireland (12), Denmark (12), Switzerland (11), Georgia (8), Gibraltar (0)
Matchday 9: 15 November – Switzerland v Georgia, Denmark v Gibraltar
Republic of Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9
Denmark: will qualify if they beat Gibraltar and Switzerland lose to Georgia; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B4 winner
Switzerland: will qualify if they beat Georgia and Denmark do not beat Gibraltar; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A2 winner
Georgia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D1 winner
Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group E Standings: Croatia (14), Hungary (12), Slovakia (10), Wales (8), Azerbaijan (1)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Azerbaijan v Wales, Croatia v Slovakia
Croatia: will qualify with a draw against Slovakia Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9
Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9; in play-offs as it stands
Wales: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Azerbaijan; in play-offs as it stands
Azerbaijan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group F Standings: Spain (20), Sweden (15), Romania (14), Norway (11), Faroe Islands (3), Malta (3)
Matchday 9: 15 November – Norway v Faroe Islands, Spain v Malta, Romania v Sweden
Spain: qualified Sweden: will qualify with a win against Romania; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B2 winner
Romania: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Sweden; in play-offs as it stands
Norway: will be out of contention in the group if they fail to beat the Faroe Islands or if Romania v Sweden does not end in a draw; guaranteed play-off place in required as UEFA Nations League Group C3 winner
Faroe Islands: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Malta: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group G Standings: Poland (19), Austria (16), North Macedonia (11), Slovenia (11), Israel (11), Latvia (0)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Slovenia v Latvia, Israel v Poland, Austria v North Macedonia
Poland: qualified Austria: will qualify with a draw against North Macedonia
North Macedonia: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Austria; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group D4 winner
Slovenia: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Latvia or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia
Israel: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Poland or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia; in play-offs as it stands
Latvia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group H Standings: Turkey (19), France (19), Iceland (15), Albania (12), Andorra (3), Moldova (3)
Matchday 9: 14 November – Turkey v Iceland, France v Moldova, Albania v Andorra
Turkey: will qualify if they draw against Iceland France: will qualify if they win against Moldova, or if Iceland fail to win against Turkey
Iceland: will be out of contention if they fail to win against Turkey; in play-offs as it stands
Albania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Moldova: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group I Standings: Belgium (24), Russia (21), Cyprus (10), Scotland (9), Kazakhstan (7), San Marino (0)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Russia v Belgium, Cyprus v Scotland, San Marino v Kazakhstan
Belgium: qualified, will clinch first place with a draw against Russia
Russia: qualified Cyprus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Scotland: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C1 winner
Kazakhstan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
San Marino: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group J Standings: Italy (24), Finland (15), Armenia (10), Bosnia and Herzegovina (10), Greece (8), Liechtenstein (2)
Matchday 9: 15 November – Finland v Liechtenstein, Armenia v Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy
Italy: qualified, group winners Finland: will qualify with a win against Liechtenstein, will qualify with a draw if Bosnia and Herzegovina fail to beat Italy, will qualify regardless if Bosnia and Herzegovina lose and Armenia fail to beat Greece; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group C2 winner
Bosnia and Herzegovina: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Italy, if they draw and Finland avoid defeat against Liechtenstein, or if Finland win; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winner
Armenia: will be out of contention in the group if they fail to beat Greece or if Finland beat Liechtenstein
Greece: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Liechtenstein: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Euro 2020: Who Has Qualified... Who Can Still Qualify?
We look at how the qualifying groups stand, who is through and who could join them.
Top two in each group qualify directly for Uefa Euro 2020
QUALIFIED FOR UEFA EURO 2020
Please note that elimination and contention refers only to European Qualifiers group stage; teams may still be able to qualify via the UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs.
Group A
Standings: England (15 pts), Czech Republic (12), Kosovo (11), Montenegro (3), Bulgaria (3)
Matchday 9: 14 November – England v Montenegro, Czech Republic v Kosovo
England: will qualify with a draw against Montenegro, or if Kosovo lose to Czech Republic; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A4 winner
Czech Republic: will qualify if they win against Kosovo
Kosovo: will be out of contention if they lose against Czech Republic; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner
Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; in play-offs as it stands
Group B
Standings: Ukraine (19), Portugal (11), Serbia (10), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)
Matchday 9: 14 November – Portugal v Lithuania, Serbia v Luxembourg
Ukraine: qualified, group winners
Portugal: will qualify if they win against Lithuania and Serbia do not beat Luxembourg; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A3 winner
Serbia: will be out of contention if they draw or lose against Luxembourg and Portugal win; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group C4 winner
Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Lithuania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group C
Standings: Netherlands (15), Germany (15), Northern Ireland (12), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Northern Ireland v Netherlands, Germany v Belarus
Netherlands: will qualify with a draw against Northern Ireland; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A1 winner
Germany: will qualify if they beat Belarus and Northern Ireland do not beat the Netherlands, or if they draw and Northern Ireland lose
Northern Ireland: will be out of contention in the group if they draw with the Netherlands and Germany beat Belarus, or if they lose and Germany draw; in play-offs as it stands
Belarus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winner
Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group D
Standings: Republic of Ireland (12), Denmark (12), Switzerland (11), Georgia (8), Gibraltar (0)
Matchday 9: 15 November – Switzerland v Georgia, Denmark v Gibraltar
Republic of Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9
Denmark: will qualify if they beat Gibraltar and Switzerland lose to Georgia; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B4 winner
Switzerland: will qualify if they beat Georgia and Denmark do not beat Gibraltar; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A2 winner
Georgia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D1 winner
Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group E
Standings: Croatia (14), Hungary (12), Slovakia (10), Wales (8), Azerbaijan (1)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Azerbaijan v Wales, Croatia v Slovakia
Croatia: will qualify with a draw against Slovakia
Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9
Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9; in play-offs as it stands
Wales: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Azerbaijan; in play-offs as it stands
Azerbaijan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group F
Standings: Spain (20), Sweden (15), Romania (14), Norway (11), Faroe Islands (3), Malta (3)
Matchday 9: 15 November – Norway v Faroe Islands, Spain v Malta, Romania v Sweden
Spain: qualified
Sweden: will qualify with a win against Romania; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B2 winner
Romania: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Sweden; in play-offs as it stands
Norway: will be out of contention in the group if they fail to beat the Faroe Islands or if Romania v Sweden does not end in a draw; guaranteed play-off place in required as UEFA Nations League Group C3 winner
Faroe Islands: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Malta: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group G
Standings: Poland (19), Austria (16), North Macedonia (11), Slovenia (11), Israel (11), Latvia (0)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Slovenia v Latvia, Israel v Poland, Austria v North Macedonia
Poland: qualified
Austria: will qualify with a draw against North Macedonia
North Macedonia: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Austria; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group D4 winner
Slovenia: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Latvia or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia
Israel: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Poland or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia; in play-offs as it stands
Latvia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group H
Standings: Turkey (19), France (19), Iceland (15), Albania (12), Andorra (3), Moldova (3)
Matchday 9: 14 November – Turkey v Iceland, France v Moldova, Albania v Andorra
Turkey: will qualify if they draw against Iceland
France: will qualify if they win against Moldova, or if Iceland fail to win against Turkey
Iceland: will be out of contention if they fail to win against Turkey; in play-offs as it stands
Albania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Moldova: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group I
Standings: Belgium (24), Russia (21), Cyprus (10), Scotland (9), Kazakhstan (7), San Marino (0)
Matchday 9: 16 November – Russia v Belgium, Cyprus v Scotland, San Marino v Kazakhstan
Belgium: qualified, will clinch first place with a draw against Russia
Russia: qualified
Cyprus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Scotland: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C1 winner
Kazakhstan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
San Marino: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Group J
Standings: Italy (24), Finland (15), Armenia (10), Bosnia and Herzegovina (10), Greece (8), Liechtenstein (2)
Matchday 9: 15 November – Finland v Liechtenstein, Armenia v Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy
Italy: qualified, group winners
Finland: will qualify with a win against Liechtenstein, will qualify with a draw if Bosnia and Herzegovina fail to beat Italy, will qualify regardless if Bosnia and Herzegovina lose and Armenia fail to beat Greece; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group C2 winner
Bosnia and Herzegovina: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Italy, if they draw and Finland avoid defeat against Liechtenstein, or if Finland win; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winner
Armenia: will be out of contention in the group if they fail to beat Greece or if Finland beat Liechtenstein
Greece: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage
Liechtenstein: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage