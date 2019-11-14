Euro 2020: Who Has Qualified... Who Can Still Qualify?

We look at how the qualifying groups stand, who is through and who could join them.

Top two in each group qualify directly for Uefa Euro 2020

QUALIFIED FOR UEFA EURO 2020

Belgium

Italy

Poland

Russia

Spain

Ukraine

Please note that elimination and contention refers only to European Qualifiers group stage; teams may still be able to qualify via the UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs.

Group A

Standings: England (15 pts), Czech Republic (12), Kosovo (11), Montenegro (3), Bulgaria (3)

Matchday 9: 14 November – England v Montenegro, Czech Republic v Kosovo

England: will qualify with a draw against Montenegro, or if Kosovo lose to Czech Republic; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A4 winner

Czech Republic: will qualify if they win against Kosovo

Kosovo: will be out of contention if they lose against Czech Republic; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group D3 winner

Montenegro: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Bulgaria: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; in play-offs as it stands

Group B

Standings: Ukraine (19), Portugal (11), Serbia (10), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)

Matchday 9: 14 November – Portugal v Lithuania, Serbia v Luxembourg

Ukraine: qualified, group winners

Portugal: will qualify if they win against Lithuania and Serbia do not beat Luxembourg; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A3 winner

Serbia: will be out of contention if they draw or lose against Luxembourg and Portugal win; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group C4 winner

Luxembourg: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Lithuania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group C

Standings: Netherlands (15), Germany (15), Northern Ireland (12), Belarus (4), Estonia (1)

Matchday 9: 16 November – Northern Ireland v Netherlands, Germany v Belarus

Netherlands: will qualify with a draw against Northern Ireland; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A1 winner

Germany: will qualify if they beat Belarus and Northern Ireland do not beat the Netherlands, or if they draw and Northern Ireland lose

Northern Ireland: will be out of contention in the group if they draw with the Netherlands and Germany beat Belarus, or if they lose and Germany draw; in play-offs as it stands

Belarus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D2 winner

Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group D

Standings: Republic of Ireland (12), Denmark (12), Switzerland (11), Georgia (8), Gibraltar (0)

Matchday 9: 15 November – Switzerland v Georgia, Denmark v Gibraltar

Republic of Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9

Denmark: will qualify if they beat Gibraltar and Switzerland lose to Georgia; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B4 winner

Switzerland: will qualify if they beat Georgia and Denmark do not beat Gibraltar; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group A2 winner

Georgia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group D1 winner

Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group E

Standings: Croatia (14), Hungary (12), Slovakia (10), Wales (8), Azerbaijan (1)

Matchday 9: 16 November – Azerbaijan v Wales, Croatia v Slovakia

Croatia: will qualify with a draw against Slovakia

Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9

Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated on Matchday 9; in play-offs as it stands

Wales: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Azerbaijan; in play-offs as it stands

Azerbaijan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group F

Standings: Spain (20), Sweden (15), Romania (14), Norway (11), Faroe Islands (3), Malta (3)

Matchday 9: 15 November – Norway v Faroe Islands, Spain v Malta, Romania v Sweden

Spain: qualified

Sweden: will qualify with a win against Romania; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B2 winner

Romania: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Sweden; in play-offs as it stands

Norway: will be out of contention in the group if they fail to beat the Faroe Islands or if Romania v Sweden does not end in a draw; guaranteed play-off place in required as UEFA Nations League Group C3 winner

Faroe Islands: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Malta: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group G

Standings: Poland (19), Austria (16), North Macedonia (11), Slovenia (11), Israel (11), Latvia (0)

Matchday 9: 16 November – Slovenia v Latvia, Israel v Poland, Austria v North Macedonia

Poland: qualified

Austria: will qualify with a draw against North Macedonia

North Macedonia: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Austria; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group D4 winner

Slovenia: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Latvia or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia

Israel: will be out of contention in the group if they do not beat Poland or if Austria avoid defeat by North Macedonia; in play-offs as it stands

Latvia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group H

Standings: Turkey (19), France (19), Iceland (15), Albania (12), Andorra (3), Moldova (3)

Matchday 9: 14 November – Turkey v Iceland, France v Moldova, Albania v Andorra

Turkey: will qualify if they draw against Iceland

France: will qualify if they win against Moldova, or if Iceland fail to win against Turkey

Iceland: will be out of contention if they fail to win against Turkey; in play-offs as it stands

Albania: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Moldova: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group I

Standings: Belgium (24), Russia (21), Cyprus (10), Scotland (9), Kazakhstan (7), San Marino (0)

Matchday 9: 16 November – Russia v Belgium, Cyprus v Scotland, San Marino v Kazakhstan

Belgium: qualified, will clinch first place with a draw against Russia

Russia: qualified

Cyprus: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Scotland: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage; will be in play-offs as UEFA Nations League Group C1 winner

Kazakhstan: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

San Marino: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Group J

Standings: Italy (24), Finland (15), Armenia (10), Bosnia and Herzegovina (10), Greece (8), Liechtenstein (2)

Matchday 9: 15 November – Finland v Liechtenstein, Armenia v Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy

Italy: qualified, group winners

Finland: will qualify with a win against Liechtenstein, will qualify with a draw if Bosnia and Herzegovina fail to beat Italy, will qualify regardless if Bosnia and Herzegovina lose and Armenia fail to beat Greece; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group C2 winner

Bosnia and Herzegovina: will be out of contention in the group if they lose to Italy, if they draw and Finland avoid defeat against Liechtenstein, or if Finland win; guaranteed play-off place if required as UEFA Nations League Group B3 winner

Armenia: will be out of contention in the group if they fail to beat Greece or if Finland beat Liechtenstein

Greece: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage

Liechtenstein: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers group stage