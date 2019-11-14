2021 AFCON Qualifiers: We Are Determined To Beat South Africa - Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says the team knows the expectation of fans ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The Black Stars have battled in international competition of late with just a single victory in their last six outings and a second-round exit at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the hands if Tunisia.

They have also been hit by injuries with a number of withdrawals for the Bafana clash, while the retirement of the likes of experienced striker Asamoah Gyan has also left a void in the side.

Ayew is now the senior player in the group and he says the players are desperate to put their woes behind them and put in a positive performance.

"It won't be an easy match but we want to win in front of our fans," Ayew said.

"A football player is one who wants to get back from a setback. We want to do well for our country and we want to qualify from this group.

"There is always a responsibility on us to make sure we make our country proud. We accept this responsibility.

"We won't always get it right but we are determined to be up there again. You don't play in the national team without pressure.

"As the leader of the side, it is my responsibility to psyche up my colleagues and make sure that we make our nation proud always."