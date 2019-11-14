ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.11.2019 Football News

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Players Interact With UCC Students [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Players Interact With UCC Students [PHOTOS]
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The players of the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana visited students of the University of Cape Coast on Wednesday ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa.

As part to bring back the love initiated by the new Ghana Football Association, the players interacted with the students.

On Tuesday, the team interacted with fans at Winneba and Mankessim.

Ghana will host South Africa today [November 14] at the Cape Coast Stadium before they play Sao Tome in four days time.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT.

Photos below...

11142019114804-otkvn0y442-70398914 1795872920546976 4972497746993872896 o

11142019114804-0f72ylkxwr-73152201 1795872853880316 5537005678326972416 o

11142019114806-j4eq27t2gb-74224148 1795873663880235 179477698228256768 o

11142019114808-8csevihutp-74235529 1795874100546858 5691520167637417984 o

11142019114810-g30n1r5ddx-74584822 1795872810546987 7431491782380093440 o

11142019114812-vaqduhgtsn-74586040 1795873350546933 6549716334878392320 o

11142019114822-i41p266gfa-74602812 1795874867213448 2315249490103107584 o

11142019114825-23041q5dcw-74649848 1795873253880276 8448541275023474688 o

11142019114828-8cs1vihuup-74985512 1795874030546865 8418640649011593216 o

11142019114830-l5gsj7u3i1-75069641 1795873583880243 3998869025093320704 o

11142019114833-0g830n4yyt-75246810 1795874283880173 5921368653902643200 o

11142019114836-wcsevihuto-75336326 1795873533880248 1912721676198477824 o

11142019114838-0f72ylkxxs-75388461 1795875243880077 8816248384605126656 o

11142019114841-8eu2xkjwvq-75594554 1795873067213628 8798020822573776896 o

11142019114844-j5fqi7t2g0-76619861 1795873290546939 2380458428075081728 o

11142019114847-m6itl8w331-76642400 1795873897213545 4638327404211732480 o

11142019114850-osjum8x432-76720818 1795873103880291 6192526221520142336 o

11142019114851-typbsferqm-76938350 1795874700546798 8819777666606432256 o

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

2020 Budget: Revenue Targets Over-Ambitious – Economist
2 hours ago

NPP Has Failed In Roads – Inusah Fuseini
2 hours ago

body-container-line