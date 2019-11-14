Sports Ministry Gets GHS 40m For 2020 Activities

The Youth and Sports Ministry has been allocated an amount of GHS 40, 161, 682 to run all its activities for the 2020 calendar year.

This was captured in the 2020 Budget Statement and Economic Policy which was read by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.

The allocation is supposed to take care of the daily running of the Ministry in addition to all its activities and programmes in the area of youth development and sports.

Per the Finance Minister, the Sports Ministry will help with the following national football team assignments:

Qualification to the 2021 African Cup of Nations Tournament in Cameroon

the 2022 World Cup Tournament in Qatar

the qualification of the U-20 Football Team to the 2021 U-20 AFCON in Mauritania

Qualification of the Black Starlets to the 2021 U-17 AFCON in Morocco.

participation of the Black Princesses as well as the Black Maidens in their respective 2020 Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournaments.

How does this year’s allocation compare to last year?

This year’s allocation of GHS 40, 161, 682 is a reduction from that of 2019 which was an amount of GHS 43, 795, 046.

As with previous budgets for the MInistry, wages/salaries and goods services dominated a good part of the allocation with each item getting GHS 18,018,403 and GHS 19,691,511 respectively.

A summation of the two line items makes GHS 37, 709, 914; an increase when compared to GHS 35, 371, 919 spent in 2019.