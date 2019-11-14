'GFA Yet To Settle My Debt', Says Former PRO Sannie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara, says the FA still owes him a 17-month salary.

According to the CAF Media member, he is still a staff of the Association, after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas, 'Number 12' exposé.

He noted that, since the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration collapsed, he has been sidelined.

“I am still a staff of the Ghana Football Association but I have not been paid since Number 12 and I don’t know why,” Mr Daara told Ghanaweb in an interview.

“I met Dr Kofi Amoah [Head of the Normalisation Committee] a couple of times but I never had any formal invitations calling me for staff meetings.

“When the Normalisation started I remember receiving a phone call that come for a meeting, and five minutes after that call, there was another call from the same person that said don’t come. I was surprised but it doesn’t bother me, does it?”

The former BBC sports journalist worked for the country's football governing body under the auspices of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

He was actively involved during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

He was the CAF Media Officer for the opening ceremony as well as the final match which Algeria won 1-0 over Senegal in Cairo.