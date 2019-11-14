ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.11.2019 Football News

Johnson Smith Takes Over Asante Kotoko After Zachariassen's Exit

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Johnson Smith Takes Over Asante Kotoko After Zachariassen's Exit
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Johnson Smith has been named as the interim manager of Asante Kotoko after the sack of Kjetil Zachariassen.

Smith, was appointed assistant coach to Zachariassen last month.

Asante Kotoko announced they have terminated the contract of head coach Kjetil Zachariassen after just five months with the club.

According to the club, the Norwegian, who was appointed in July, failed to meet his performance target.

The club confirmed the termination of his [Kjetil Zachariassen] contract on Wednesday after a meeting held at the secretariat of the club at Kumasi.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

2020 Budget: Revenue Targets Over-Ambitious – Economist
2 hours ago

NPP Has Failed In Roads – Inusah Fuseini
2 hours ago

body-container-line