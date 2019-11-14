Johnson Smith Takes Over Asante Kotoko After Zachariassen's Exit

Johnson Smith has been named as the interim manager of Asante Kotoko after the sack of Kjetil Zachariassen.

Smith, was appointed assistant coach to Zachariassen last month.

Asante Kotoko announced they have terminated the contract of head coach Kjetil Zachariassen after just five months with the club.

According to the club, the Norwegian, who was appointed in July, failed to meet his performance target.

The club confirmed the termination of his [Kjetil Zachariassen] contract on Wednesday after a meeting held at the secretariat of the club at Kumasi.