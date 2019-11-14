2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Andre Ayew Reveals How Black Stars Can Survive Against South Africa

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has insisted the Black Stars must block the qualities of South Africa when they clash this evening for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Swansea City forward will lead the Black Stars against the Bafana Bafana at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Group C opening match.

However, Ayew believes that the Black Stars have the players to "block" Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s charges of getting a positive result in the west African nation.

"South Africa‚ we have met them a lot of times," Ayew told reporters after the team training session as quoted by the HeraldLIVE.

"Right now, every team has its qualities, so we have to block their qualities and use ours because at the end of the day we have great players.

"We have players who have confidence. We have players who want to prove a point and we have people who just want to die for the nation. We have to realise that we are playing for millions of people.

"Football is a game of a win‚ draw or loses ‚ but we have to give everything. We have to die. We have to run. We have to play and make sure that at the end of the day we can go home and look at ourselves and say we gave everything we had for the nation.

"It is not going to be easy. I can tell you that this qualification is going to be very difficult‚ but we will go through."

Along with Bafana Bafana, Ghana and Sudan in Group C are the lowly ranked Sao Tome Principe.

Two teams from the group will qualify for AFCON 2021 to be held in Cameroon.

The much-anticipated clash will start 1900GMT.