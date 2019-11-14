Commey: I'm Prepared For The Job Against Lopez

Ghana’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion, Richard Commey, has expressed his preparedness for the job ahead against Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden in New York on December 14.

Commey, who will be making his mandatory defence against the American, said he doubts if he would be overlooked again after the fight with Lopez considering the work he had put in at training camp.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian is looking forward to earning a vital victory over nemesis Lopez in order to stand a chance of unifying his title against WBC, WBA and WBO titlist, Vasyl Lomachenko next year.

The much-anticipated bout which is scheduled to be a co-feature of Terrence Crawford’s WBO welterweight title defence against Egidijus Kavaliauskas remains the Ghanaian’s chance to prove his mettle to the world having been overlooked as a lightweight great despite being a champion.

In an interview, Commey described his training camp as one of the best which he noted has been spot-on having commenced preparation early.

“Training has been going really well,” Commey told The Ring recently. “I knew this fight was happening a while back now, so the preparation has been spot-on.

“To be honest, I’m never out of the gym, so you can say it started as soon as I returned to the U.S. from Ghana back in August.

“We are focused on the job in hand. When the fight’s over, I doubt I’ll be overlooked again, then we’ll have our say,” he added.

Commey is undefeated in his last five bouts against Hedi Slimani, Alejandro Luna, Yardley Cruz, Isa Chaniev and Raymundo Beltran respectively.

The hard-hitting puncher would hope to add undefeated Lopez to his list of victims on December 14 having won his last two world championship fights.