Attamah-Lawerh Handed Late Black Stars Call-Up To Replace Mohammed Salisu

Çaykur Rizespor defender Joseph Attamah-Larweh has been handed a late call-up to replace the injured Real Valladolid center-back Mohammed Salisu in the camp of the Black Stars.

Salisu received his maiden call-up to represent Ghana at the senior team level but could not make it to the camp of the team due to an injury he picked up prior to the last weekend heading to the international break.

Following days of observation, it has been revealed that he will not be fully fit in time for Ghana’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches against South Africa, as well as Sao Tome and Principe.

Due to that, Coach James Kwesi Appiah has invited Turkey-based Joseph Attamah-Lawerh to augment his squad for the two crucial games.

The defender has been in fine form in the ongoing Turkish Super Lig season for his Çaykur Rizespor side and has been tipped to easily get the job done at the back when called upon.

He is set to miss the South Africa match because of the later arrival to the camp of the Black Stars but could feature in the next game against Sao Tome and Principe.