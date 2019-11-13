Donsu And Yaro Returns To Medeama After Successful Loan Spells In USL

Ghanaian duo of Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro have returned to Medeama SC after enjoying successful loan spells with Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC in the United Soccer League (USL).

The Tarkwa-based club confirmed the return of the players on Wednesday afternoon as they continue preparations for the anticipated start of the new Ghana Premier League season.

Donsu and Yaro have been handed a week break and will return to the side from next week.

They will subsequently discuss their future with Medeama SC on whether they fancy a move away from Ghana or they will want to stay and feature in the 2019/2020 GPL season.

Whiles away in the USL, Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro made 16 and 18 appearances for Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC respectively.