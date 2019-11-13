Lumor Agbenyenu Ruled Out Of Ghana’s AFCON Qualifier Against South Africa

Real Mallorca left-back, Lumor Agbenyenu has been ruled out of Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa tomorrow through injury.

The defender according to information being gathered by Modernghana Sports has picked up a knock and will not be able to play any part in the Black Stars’ crucial encounter against the Bafana Bafana.

He is the latest to add to the injury woes of coach Kwesi Appiah after a couple of players were forced to drop out of the invited squad including hardworking midfielder Mubarak Wakaso as well as highly-rated center-back Mohammed Salisu.

According to reports, a late call-up has hence been handed to Joseph Attamah-Lawerh to beef up the defensive department of the team.

The remaining 20 players currently camped in Cape Coast will train this evening before going into the big game against the South Africans on Thursday night.

That match will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium with kick-off time scheduled for 19:00GMT.