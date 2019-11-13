I Am Still A Staff Of GFA, Says Saanie Daara

A former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has revealed he is still a staff of the Association and is owed salary despite not playing an active role in 17 months.

He claims he still holds the Communications Director and Deputy General Secretary positions at the GFA but has been sidelined since Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration collapsed in the aftermath of the Anas expose in June 2018.

The former BBC presenter revealed that the Normalisation Committee, the interim body appointed to manage Association's affairs, contacted him when they took charge but decided against working with him.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah worked as the spokesperson for the Normalisation Committee.

“I am still a staff of the Ghana Football Association but I have not been paid since Number 12 and I don’t know why,” Mr Daara told Ghanaweb.

“I met Dr Kofi Amoah [Head of the Normalisation Committee] a couple of times but I never had any formal invitations calling me for staff meetings.

"When the Normalisation started I remember receiving a phone call that come for a meeting, and five minutes after that call, there was another call from the same person that said don’t come. I was surprised but it doesn’t bother me, does it?”

Mr Daara, however, claimed that he has no regrets over the way things have panned out in the last few months.

He said, although working with the GFA opened doors for him, he is currently receiving more financial reward for his works than he used to.

“Even with the GFA I thought I was shortchanging myself financially while working there even though the opportunity to work with the federation opened many other doors for me,” he added.

Mr Daara is a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) media experts panel and was actively involved during this year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

He was the CAF Media Officer for the opening ceremony as well as the final match which Algeria won 1-0 over Senegal in Cairo.