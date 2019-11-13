Bernardo Silva Banned For One Match For Tweet To Teammate Mendy

Bernardo Silva has been banned for one game and fined £50,000 for a message towards team-mate Benjamin Mendy, the FA have confirmed.

Silva's post on Twitter compared Mendy with the mascot of Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos.

The post, which was deleted in under an hour, was condemned by Kick It Out and anti-discrimination groups.

A statement from The FA reads: "Bernardo Silva has been suspended for one first team competitive fixture, fined £50,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3.

"The Manchester City midfielder’s social media activity on 22 September 2019 breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."