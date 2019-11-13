2021 AFCON Qualifiers:Black Stars Will Work Hard To Reignite The Love - Andre Ayew

The captain for the Black Stars, Andre Ayew, has reiterated that his outfit is determined to work hard to win back the love of Ghanaians which has waned for the national team over the last few years.

The newly elected Ghana Football Association have launched an initiative to win the support for the Black Stars.

The Swansea City ace in a post-training media interaction on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium said it was now up to the team to win back Ghanaians’ passion for the national team which they intend to do.

The 30-year-old who was speaking on the new idea by the Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku’s "Bring back the love" mantra to attract more spectators to the stadia as well as support for the various national teams.

“Let me be honest, Ghanaians still loves the black stars but they are no more passionate about the team as they were before.

“You realised that though they may not attend our matches, you will hear people discussing our mistakes, so I believe their eyes are still on us," he said.

The former Fernabahce player noted that it was the team's duty to work hard and bring back the passion.

"It is for us as a team to bring back the passion. We should put in our maximum best on the field, they (Ghanaians) should see us running, whether we win, lose or draw, they should see us doing our best and I believe it will help us," he noted.

Ayew, who was appointed as the captain of the team in June this year would face a herculean task of getting Ghana qualified to the Cameroun 2021.

This begins with their doubleheader tie against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on

Thursday, November 14 and 18 respectively.