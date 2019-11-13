Coach Kwesi Appiah Justifies CK Akunnor's Appointment

Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, disagrees with the assertion that Ghana’s elimination in the 1/16th stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was disgraceful.

According to him, the fact that the country did not achieve the target of winning the ultimate could not be described as a disgrace for the nation.

“Sometimes people might not get what they want. I personally think Ghana did not disgrace ourselves totally, though we did not get the trophy which all Ghanaians wanted", he said in an interview during the team’s first training at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their AFCON qualifier against South Africa on Thursday.

Ghana was expecting to break the 37-year jinx of going without winning the AFCON trophy during their campaign at the 23rd edition of the competition in Egypt in June.

However, the Black Stars were eliminated at the round of 16 after losing on a penalty shoot-out to Tunisia after a 1-1 draw game during 120 minutes of regulation time.

A performance which is considered at the worst since 2006 but the Black Stars trainer does not consider the outcome of their participation in the competition as disgraceful.

The Black Stars will begin the Group C 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa on Thursday, November 14, at the Cape Coast Stadium after which they will travel to play Sao Tome and Principe on November 19.