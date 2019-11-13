2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Mohamed Salah To Miss Egypt Games

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will miss Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old was substituted in the 87th minute of Sunday's 3-1 Premier League win over Manchester City after picking up the knock in a challenge with Fernandinho.

Salah met up with Egypt in Cairo on Tuesday for tests on the injury.

"The injury needs a period of treatment to recover," said an Egypt statement.

Salah missed Liverpool's draw against Manchester United in October after a tackle by Leicester's Hamza Choudhury injured the same joint.

Club manager Jurgen Klopp, who had been angered by Choudhury's tackle in Liverpool's 2-1 win, said before Salah's latest setback that his joint top-scorer was still feeling the effects of that initial knock.

"I think it is more really annoying - for him, not me - the fact that it always has a bit of fluid in, and he has to deal with it, we get it out and it comes back, and stuff like that," said Klopp on 2 November.

Liverpool's next match is away to Crystal Palace on 23 November.