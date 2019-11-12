Kotoko Part Ways With Kjetil Zachariassen

Asante Kotoko say they will no longer work with their Norwegian head coach, Kjetil Zachariassen, 4 months after his appointment.

Even though the club is yet to officially state the decision, highly placed sources in the club have told Citi Sports that their relationship with Zachariassen has come to an end and he will be notified of the development.

Club sources say that the decision to part ways with Zachariassen was reached after he failed to get the club into the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup group stages.

The two qualifying campaigns ended in failure after defeats to Etoile Du Sahel in the Champions League and San Pedro in the Confederation Cup and per the targets and objectives stated in Zachariassen’s contract, once he could not meet the demands of the job, his exit was always bound to happen.

After the loss to San Pedro, fans of the club wanted to see the departure of the coach and so, he could not come back to Ghana after the team’s management said that it could not guarantee his safety due to the reactions of the fans to the defeat.

It is expected that the news of Zachariassen’s sacking will be made public on Wednesday.