Black Stars Hold Full Training Session At Cape Coast Stadium

Ghana’s Black Stars have held a full training session at the Cape Coast Stadium this evening as they step up preparations for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa.

The Group C heavyweights begin their journey for qualification to the next continental showpiece later this week when they lock horns for the cracking fixture.

Ghana who is playing as the host team is bent on bagging all 3 points and had a full training session today with a total of 21 out of 23 invited players taken through various drills by the technical bench headed by Coach James Kwesi Appiah.

This is the second training session for the Stars with the first being held on Monday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The team will train for one last time on Wednesday evening before heading into the match on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The crucial match between Ghana and South Africa has been scheduled to kick off at 19:00GMT at the Cape Coast Stadium.