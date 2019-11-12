PICTURES: South Africa Train At Cape Coast Stadium Ahead Of Ghana Meeting

South Africa has trained at the Cape Coast Stadium this evening ahead of their crunch meeting with Ghana in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The two countries placed in Group C of the qualifiers will lock horns later this week as they begin their campaign towards securing the rights to feature at the next edition of the AFCON.

The Bafana Bafana as they are nicknamed arrived in Ghana last night and proceeded to Cape Coast where they lodged at their hotel.

After having a good rest, the team has trained this evening as they intensify efforts to ensure they are ready for the threat of the Black Stars team on the matchday.

The crucial encounter between the two countries will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, November 14, 2019, and will kick off at 19:00GMT.

Below are some shots from the Bafana Bafana training session this evening.