Oguaaman Hene Host Black Stars Ahead Of South Africa AFCON Qualifier

The Oguaaman Hene (Traditional Ruler of Oguaa), Osabarima Kwesi Atta II hosted the Black Stars team this afternoon following their arrival in Cape Coast to continue preparations for their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa.

A delegation made up of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku, together with 21 players of the Black Stars as well as the technical team were in attendance to pay a courtesy call on the Oguaaman Hene.

The team used the opportunity to seek for the support of Osabarima Kwesi Atta II and that of his people in Cape Coast when they take on their counterpart from South Africa this Thursday.

The Oguaaman Hene received the delegation very well and assured the team of his personal support, as well as that of his people.

He subsequently called on the Black Stars to reciprocate their support with goals and make sure they beat the South Africans.

The match between the Black Stars and the Bafana Bafana will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, November 14, 2019, and will kick off at 19:00GMT.

Below are some shots from the meeting between the Black Stars and the Oguaaman Hene Osabarima Kwesi Atta II.