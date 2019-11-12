Black Stars Arrive In Cape Coast To Prepare For South Africa Clash

The Black Stars have arrived safely in Cape Coast as they look to intensify preparations for their crucial meeting with South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The team started camping for the cracking fixture on Monday where they ended up holding a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium in the evening with 13 players.

Following the arrival of several other Stars, a total of 21 players were accounted for in camp earlier this morning and the team has now moved to Cape Coast where the match will be played on Thursday.

The traveling contingent that left Accra on Tuesday morning also had the technical team on board headed by Coach James Kwesi Appiah who is gunning for the maximum 3 points against the Bafana Bafana.

The team is scheduled to train this evening and will hold a final training session on Wednesday evening before going into the AFCON qualifier.

The Group C encounter between Ghana and South Africa will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday and will kick off at 19:00GMT.