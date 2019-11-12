VIDEO: Black Stars Receive Ecstatic Reception At Mankessim En Route To Cape Coast

The Black Stars team has been treated to an ecstatic reception in Mankessim as they made a stop en route to Cape coast to continue with their preparations for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa.

As many as 21 players made the trip to Cape alongside the technical team as they look forward to holding their final training sessions today and tomorrow ahead of the BIG game on Thursday.

Having stopped at Winneba to share some moments with supporters, the team subsequently made a stop at Mankessim where they were met by a lot of happy fans. The team returned the favour of the cheers from the supporters and shared some paraphernalia branded with the #BringBackTheLove.

Watch the Ecstatic moment in the video and pictures below.