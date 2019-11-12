PICTURES: Black Stars Interact With Fans At Mankessim Ahead of South Africa Game

As part of efforts to rekindle the love between Ghanaians and the Black Stars, the team stopped at Mankessim on their way to Cape Coast on Tuesday afternoon to interact with fans ahead of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa later this week.

The move is an initiative by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) led by its new president Kurt E.S Okraku. He has taken it upon himself and his administration to get the team closer to the people.

During the interaction between supporters and all 21 traveling players, some paraphernalia were given out and expected to be used at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday when Ghana takes to the pitch to host South Africa.

The big game between the Black Stars and the Bafana Bafana is a Group C encounter as the two teams begin their campaign in the qualifiers to the next edition of the AFCON.

Check out some pictures from the interaction between the Black Stars team and the people of Mankessim below.