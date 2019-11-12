Kotoko Management To Decide On Kjetil Zachariassen's Future Today

The management of Asante Kotoko are set to hold a crunchy meeting coach Kjetil Zachariassen at the club secretariat today.

The future of the Norwegian trainer has been questioned following the team's elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.

San Pedro of Ivory Coast eliminated the Ghana Premier League side on 2:1 aggregates.

The meeting should have been held yesterday, Monday, 11 November but reports suggest that the former Ashgold gaffer told the management of the club he was not well.

However, reports suggest that the 54-year-old will be fired as the head coach of the club by close of today.

The supporters of the club have called on the management of the club to part ways with the coach after a disastrous spell at the Porcupine Warriors.