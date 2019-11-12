2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Kwasi Appiah Calls For Support For Black Stars Ahead Of South Africa Game

Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars to perform well against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, stressing it’s the only senior national team the country has.

The 2014 World Cup Coach for Ghana, was speaking at the Accra Sports Stadium where he had his first training session with the players who arrived in camp for preparation ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifier match against South Africa on Thursday evening in Cape Coast.

Coach Appiah called for full support for the Black Stars for victory against Bafana Bafana.

“I believe this is only team we have as Ghanaians and we need to protect and support it together. I believe that if we really want to bring back the love as we all want then a lot will depend on the media.” He said.

Only thirteen (13) players trained on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium with the rest of the players expected to arrive on Tuesday before team departs for Cape Coast for final preparations ahead of the match.

Below is the list of the 13 players who trained at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Richard Ofori

Felix Annan

Razak Abalora

Torric Jebril

Patrick Twum

Fatawu Mohammed

Shafiu Mumuni

Dede Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Kassim Nuhu

Samuel Owusu

Emmanuel Boateng

Gideon Mensah

The game is scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday evening kick off is at 7pm

The Black Stars will play Sao Tomé four days later in the second group game.