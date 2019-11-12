GFA Rebrand Black Stars Bus To #BringBackTheLove [PHOTOS]

The Black Stars team bus has been rebranded to #BringBackTheLove ahead of South Africa clash at Cape Coast.

Kwesi Appiah and his lads are seeking to win the support of Ghanaians following their abysmal display at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and failure to make an impact at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana were tipped to end their 37 years trophy drought but Tunisia defeated the Black Stars 5:3 on penalties.

The four-time African champions will host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Thursday, November 14 for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Kurt Okraku's led administration are working tirelessly to ensure Ghanaians support the senior national team in all tournament.

The team is expected to leave for Cape Coast today.

Photos below...