Coach Kwesi Appiah Praises Assistant CK Akunnor

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwasi Appiah has hailed newly appointed assistant coach, CK Akunnor.

The former Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko trainer joined the Black Stars technical bench as a replacement of Ibrahim Tanko.

Akunnor, 45, took charge of his duty on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

However, speaking to the media after the team's first training session at the Accra Sports stadium which saw 13 players assemble for training hailed the former Ashgold gaffer and added that sooner or later he may quit the job and suitable candidates with the relevant experience must be trained so that they can take over in the near future.

"I believe C.K [Akunnor] is not a new person in the football arena, he has coached all the top clubs in the country.

"I don't believe in the idea that we have very few coaches handling the national teams, I believe other people too should be given the opportunity.

"Me one day I won't coach the national team again but we should all sit back and ask ourselves who will replace some of us if we should stop coaching or leave this team?

"Who have we prepared to step in when some of us leave the scene we should have other capable options who we can consider due to their experience with the national team.

"It should not just be about just a handful of people we can fall one when we need a coach," he emphasized.