Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Adama Traore Withdraws From Spain Squad

Wolverhampton Wanderers' winger Adama Traore has withdrawn from the Spain squad after picking up an injury just a day after he was called up.

The 23-year-old was named by Spain on Saturday, despite reports suggesting he had decided to represent Mali.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the call of the national team because of an injury in the game we played this Sunday against Aston Villa," Traore told the Spanish team's official website.

"I am sorry I cannot be in this call, but I will continue working to be in the best possible way for the next lists, God willing.

"I want to thank for the confidence that the coach has placed in me.

"This Monday I will have medical tests at my club, Wolverhampton, to know the extent of the injury."

Traore, who himself was an injury replacement for Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno, will be replaced by Paris St-Germain's Pablo Sarabia.

Spain-born Traore had been tipped to switch international allegiance to his parents' homeland of Mali, despite representing the Spanish under-21 side.

The reports began when a photo of Traore with a Mali were circulating on social media.

He has played 11 times for Wolves in the Premier League this season after coming through Barcelona's 'La Masia' youth system and going on to play for the club's B team.

It means Traore will not be making his Spain debut in either of the team's final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta on 15 November and Romania three days later.