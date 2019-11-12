Swimming Pool At TSEL Takes Shape

The swimming pool at the Trust Sports Emporium Ltd (TSEL) at the Bukom Boxing Arena has taken shape with the supply of water in the Olympic Size Pool.

Ghana top swimming champion Abeiku Jackson had a test touchpads at Bukom pool yesterday at the new state of thé art swimming pool in Accra.

Theo Edzie, president of Ghana Swimming Association said more swimming champions will soon come from James Town, Korle Gonno and Chorkor.

He commended the SSNIT for supporting Ghana Sports with first-class facilities.