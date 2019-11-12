Abeiku Jackson Supports Carboo Beach Volleyball Tournament

Ghana’s ace swimmer, Abeiku Jackson was spotted playing beach volleyball over the weekend at the Sango Beach Resort at Nungua in Accra.

Jackson who is the first Ghanaian swimmer to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil was at the Sango Beach to support his colleague and roommate at the beach volleyball tournament organized by Kevin Morgan Carboo to raise awareness and popularize the game.

Jackson who was recently honoured by the United Nations for his exploits in sports said the initiative by Carboo was very good and he will be blessed for sharing what he has with his family and friends.

Jackson featured among the 16 teams that registered to compete but they could not reach the medal zone.

He congratulated the officials and teams that took part especially the youth teams.

According to Abeiku Jackson, frequent organization of such events will generate more interest and more players for the nation.

He appealed to companies to support such initiatives which also boast tourism and take the youth out of social vices.

He was the captain of Team Ghana at the Commonwealth Youth Games, Youth Olympic Games and African Youth Games.

Among the guests who witnessed the event was Sammy Heywood Okine, Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who represented the GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah and commended all the players who participated.

Team Samuel Essilfie, who are members of the national beach volleyball team beat Carboo and Tsikata in the exciting finals to take the gold and top prize at stake. Medals were presented to the winners.