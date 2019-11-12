Hearts of Oak Cuts Sod For Pobiman Project On 108th Anniversary Celebration

Ghana Premier League club, Hearts of Oak is celebrating its 108th birthday today, November 11 and as part of their anniversary, the club will cut the sod for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project.

As it's normally done during anniversary commemorations, the team will visit its spiritual home at Swallaba this morning to pay homage to its founding fathers before going to cut the sod for the construction of the Pobiman Academy.

After the club will be visiting an orphanage to make donations in the afternoon.

Hearts Academy Project At Pobiman

The Rainbow Club in August signed a partnership agreement with Turkish firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve Tic Ltd. (STL) for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project having acquired the land for the almost a decade ago.

The Pobiman Project, when completed, will include a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centres (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.

"The Grand Hearts Gathering".

Meanwhile, to crown their birthday celebration is the "The Grand Hearts Gathering".

The Grand Hearts Gathering is an event being organized by Private television firm, OMY TV in collaboration with the National Chapters Committee to bring together the Phobia family.

The Grand Hearts Gathering” will take place at the Pavilion 'A' of the Accra International Trade Fair Centre-La on November 16 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm with musicians Wendy Shay, Fameye and Sister Afia, Cryme and others billed to perform on the night.

The event is expected to bring together lovers of the Phobians such as Government Officials, board members, present and old management members, current and old players of the club, the National Chapters from all the regions and other sympathisers of the club.

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, commonly referred is a professional sports club based in Accra was founded on 11 November 1911.

The club competes in the Ghana Premier League, the Premier Division on the Ghanaian football pyramid and plays its home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak have won the Premier League twenty times, the FA Cup a record ten times, the President's Cup twice, and the CAF African Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup each once.