Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie Wants To Be Ghana’s Youngest World Boxing Champion

Prince Larbie, aka ‘ The Buzz’, Ghana’s youngest boxer has thrashed his ‘senior brother’ in a boxing ring in a fierce battle that came off on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Jollof Rave in Accra.

In a trending video on social media, 7-year-old Prince Larbie could be seen unleashing heavy punches on his colleague amateur boxer who appeared far older than him.

Prince Larbie who started training to become a boxer at age two is now seven-year-old and now blossoming his boxing talent at the Will Power Gym at Jamestown in Accra, Ghana.

The boxing appetite-driven young boxer who already has his eyes set on the world title is the son of boxing trainer Daniel Larbie and Matilda Ahiadu.

Dan Larbie could not succeed as a pugilist so be turned a boxing trainer after discovering the passion of his son, and now wants to guide him to clinch the world title for Ghana 13 years from now, when he is 20 years old.