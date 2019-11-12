Ghanaian Players Step Up Training For Abuja J5 Tennis ITF Futures Second Leg

Ghanaian players stepped up preparations for the 2nd leg of the Abuja J5 ITF World Junior Tournament in Abuja scheduled from November 12 to 17, 2019 at the National Sports Stadium Abuja- Nigeria.

The players made up Ivan Wularu, Desmond Ayaaba and Naa Mckorley worked extensively on their movement after returning of serves training which was led by coach Richard Ayi Dartey.

The players also focused on adding spins to their serves to make them gain more advantage against their opponents should their opponents make a slow return.

Naa Mckorley ranked No.3 in the girls tourney said, we the players here are eager to make more points in the second leg. We're used to the courts now and we are hoping for good results in the coming days”.