2021 AFCON Qualifiers: 13 Players Take Part In First Black Stars Training

Thirteen players took part in the Black Stars first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday ahead of the AFCON 2021 qualifying match against South Africa on Thursday.

It’s the first time the Black Stars have regrouped since the unceremonious round of 16 exit at AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

All three goalkeepers invited for the game were present along with three defenders, two midfielders and five attackers.

Captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Torric Jebrin, Emmanuel Boateng, Patrick Twumasi, Samuel Owusu, Gideon Mensah, Kassim Nuhu, Fatawu Mohammed, Shafiu Mumuni, Felix Annan, Richard Ofori and Razak Abalora were all present for the first day of training.

The rest of the invited players are expected to arrive later tonight and will meet up with the rest of the team on Tuesday.

The training was supervised by head coach Kwesi Appiah and ably supported by CK Akonnor, the newly-appointed assistant coach.

New Ghana Football Association present, Kurt Okraku, had a word with the players after training in which he urged them to dedicate themselves to the service of their country.

The team will leave for the Cape Coast on Tuesday, making stops at Winneba and Mankessim to distribute paraphernalia and interact with locals, all in line with a newly launched campaign dubbed “BringBackTheLove”.

The campaign is an initiative aimed at reigniting passionate support for the team.

They will hold further training sessions at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday evening before the game kicks off at 7pm on Thursday.