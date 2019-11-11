CONFIRMED: CK Akunnor Joins Black Stars Technical Team As Assistant Coach [PHOTOS]

Former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC gaffer, Charles Akonnor has officially joined the technical team of the Black Stars as the assistant coach.

Akunnor oversaw his duty as Black Stars deputy coach for the first ahead of the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He replaces Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko.

Some of the other players who turned up for the first day of training are Richard Ofori, Felix Annan, Razak Abalora, Torq Jibrin, Fatau Dauda, Patrick Twumasi, Gideon Mensah, Kasim Nuhu, Emmanuel Boateng, Samuel Owusu, Jordan Ayew, Shafiu Mumuni, Andre Ayew, Fatawu Mohammed, Emmanuel Boateng, Patrick Twumasi, Shafiu Mumuni and Gideon Mensah.

Ghana will host South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday 14th November 2019, before travelling to São Tomé and Príncipe to face them on Monday 18th November.