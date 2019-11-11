ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.11.2019 Football News

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Begin Preparation For South Africa, Sao Tome Clash [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Begin Preparation For South Africa, Sao Tome Clash [PHOTOS]
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening.

Kwesi Appiah and his lads are gearing up for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa will be hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, November 14.

Thirteen players took part in the training session.

The remaining players are expected to join the team on Tuesday morning.

The players who were present at the Accra Sports Stadium are Richard Ofori, Felix Annan, Razak Abalora, Torric Jibrin, Fatau Dauda, Patrick Twumasi, Gideon Mensah, Kasim Nuhu, Emmanuel Boateng, Samuel Owusu, Jordan Ayew, Shafiu Mumuni and Andre Ayew.

Mubarak Wakaso, Harrison Afful and Mohammed Salisu have been ruled out from the clash.

The Black Stars of Ghana will fly to play Sao Tome on Monday.

Photos below...

11112019113519-1j041p5cbv-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.44.20-1.jpeg

11112019113519-wcsevihutp-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.44.19.jpeg

11112019113528-8csevihutp-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.44.20.jpeg

11112019113533-nsjum8x432-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.44.21-1.jpeg

11112019113544-ptkwn0y442-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.44.21.jpeg

11112019113547-txobrfeq5l-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.44.22.jpeg

11112019113549-1i841p5cbv-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.56.51.jpeg

11112019113551-pulwo0a442-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.56.52.jpeg

11112019113554-m6htl8w331-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.56.53.jpeg

11112019113557-8cs1vjhuup-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.56.54-1.jpeg

11112019113559-m6htk8v331-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.56.54.jpeg

11112019113601-23041q5dcw-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.56.55.jpeg

11112019113603-uapctgfsrm-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.56.56-1.jpeg

11112019113605-l5gsj7u3i1-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.56.56.jpeg

11112019113608-8dt2wjivup-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.56.57.jpeg

11112019113610-h41o2s6fey-whatsapp-image-2019-11-11-at-21.56.58.jpeg

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

China Releases Cash For Sinohydro Roads–Bawumia Reveals
5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Has Improved Cocoa Sector Better Than Mahama – NP...
6 hours ago

body-container-line