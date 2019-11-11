2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Begin Preparation For South Africa, Sao Tome Clash [PHOTOS]

The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday evening.

Kwesi Appiah and his lads are gearing up for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa will be hosted at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, November 14.

Thirteen players took part in the training session.

The remaining players are expected to join the team on Tuesday morning.

The players who were present at the Accra Sports Stadium are Richard Ofori, Felix Annan, Razak Abalora, Torric Jibrin, Fatau Dauda, Patrick Twumasi, Gideon Mensah, Kasim Nuhu, Emmanuel Boateng, Samuel Owusu, Jordan Ayew, Shafiu Mumuni and Andre Ayew.

Mubarak Wakaso, Harrison Afful and Mohammed Salisu have been ruled out from the clash.

The Black Stars of Ghana will fly to play Sao Tome on Monday.

Photos below...