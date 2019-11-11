CAF U-23 AFCON: Egypt Beat Black Meteors To Put Qualification In Doubt

Hosts Egypt became the first team to reach the Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal, after they produced a memorable comeback to edge Ghana 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday (11 November 2019) night.

The Olympic Pharaohs came from behind twice in the game, before managing a last gasp winner to raise their tally to six points to guarantee one of the top two places in the group and a place in the final four.

Yaw Yeboah gave the visitors Black Meteors an early lead after 6 minutes to silence almost 40,000 supporters in the stands. But Mostafa Mohamed’s towering header quickly equalized for the home side 11 minutes later, to end the exciting opening half in a 1-1 draw.

Samuel Obeng restored Ghana’s lead less than a minute into the second half to send nervous vibes to the Egyptian players and supporters. Ramadan Sobhy and his companions missed numerous chances with the game heading to the last 10 minutes.

Sobhy restored parity for The Pharaohs eight minutes from time following a rebound ball from Ghana’s goalkeeper. And it was the substitute Ahmed Rayan who snatched a late winner for the hosts in the very last minute turning a precise corner with a brilliant header.

Egypt top the group with 6 points, Cameroon follow with four, with Ghana (one) and Mali (pointless) following in that order. Egypt takes on Cameroon at Cairo Stadium while Ghana faces Mali at Al-Salam Stadium on Thursday as the group reaches its final matchday.