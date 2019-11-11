ModernGhanalogo

11.11.2019 Football News

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana Dealt Another Blow As Salisu Withdraws

By Goal.com
Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu is the latest to pull out of Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on Thursday and Monday respectively.

The 20-year-old was among seven debutants named in the Black Stars' 23-man squad for the double-header.

Fitness concerns, however, means he will have to wait until March next year to possibly play his first game for the West Africans.

"Salisu will have to wait for his debut with the Ghanaian national team," Valladolid have announced on their official website.

"The left-hander, who has had a dragging back discomfort for several weeks, reported sharp pain in the lower back after the game against Deportivo Alavés that requires sports rest.

"In this way, the representatives of Real Valladolid with the international teams will be Pedro Porro (Spain U21), Lunin (Ukraine), Enes Unal (Turkey) and El Hacen (Mauritania)."

Salisu earned his first call-up after a run of fine performances for Valladolid in La Liga.

He follows Columbus Crew right-back Harrison Afful to withdraw from the November roster due to injury.

There is also uncertainty on the availability of Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso who underwent surgery on a hand injury last week.

Ghana host South Africa in Cape Coast and travel away for their Sao Tome fixture.

