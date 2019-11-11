U23 AFCON: Our Game With Egypt Is Do Or Die Affair - Edward Sarpong

Black Meteors defender Edward Sarpong has described their game with Egypt in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations as a do or die affair.

Sarpong, knowing very well that victory against Egypt could propel the team to the next stage of the competition said they will die for their country when they play Egypt.

According to him, the destiny of the team lies in their own hands and that, they will do everything possible to pick all three points against Egypt.

"We have psyched ourselves after the 1-1 stalemate with Cameroon. So we are ready and focus for the Egyptian and we pray we get the three points," he told Bryt FM.

He continued, "We are going in with all our strength in our quest to win. Our target is to pick one of the three slots reserved for Africa."

The mercurial defender who bossed the defense in Ghana's game with Cameroon has then called on Ghanaians to pray for the team as they take on Egypt later today.