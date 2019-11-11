VIDEO: Hearts Officially Cuts Sod For The Construction Of Pobiman Academy

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak has officially cut sod to signal the imminent start of construction works on their Pobiman Academy Project.

The club which is regarded as one of the biggest in Ghana, as well as in Africa, is seeking to build its own facility just as has been done by almost all the top clubs in the world.

At an event to mark their 108 years anniversary at Pobiman, management of the club together with teeming fans and well-wishers witnessed the sod-cutting ceremony to pave way for works to begin.

Slotting in for the club’s board chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe called on supporters to back the project to fruition as they look forward to seeing Hearts grow from strength to strength.

On his part, Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku who graced the occasion thanked the Board and Management of the Phobians for the initiative and emphasized that the club is laying a good foundation for the future.

The Pobiman Academy Project will be handled byTurkish Construction firm Prefabex Modular Building Solutions and will have a state of the art training facilities, football pitches, hostels, semidetached houses and a dining hall among others when completed.