Sports Minister, GFA President Promise To Reward Sunset Sports BSC

The new Champions of the prestigious Copa Lagos Beach Soccer Club Tournament have been promised "special packages" by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Ministry of Youth & Sports.

The assurances were given to Sunset Sports Club when officials and players of the team presented their laurels to the Ghana FA President and the Minister of Youth and Sports in Accra.

Led by Ghana Beach Soccer President Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and club CEO Ruben Adjaho, Sunset Sports from Keta called on President Kurt Okraku and Hon Isaac Asiamah respectively following their spectacular ambush of the biggest Beach Soccer event outside the CAF Afcon.

Having already been crowned champions on home soil on three separate occasions, the team has now extended their supremacy from Ghana to West Africa by winning the competition in Nigeria.

"I am extremely happy to receive you here as the first team to officially win a title for the GFA exactly a week after our assumption into office. This is a good sign that even with the very little support you received, the cup has come home. I can assure you that together with my Executive Council, we will honour this team at the appropriate time".

President Kurt Okraku added that Beach Soccer has already started to manifest the clarion call to #BringBackTheLove to Ghana football following their exploits away from home.

Meanwhile, Hon Isaac Asiamah also promised to reward the team soon for their heroics in Lagos.

"Beach Soccer is a fast growing sport and we in Ghana have talent in abundance to showcase this especially at a time that we aim to #BringBacktheLove to Ghana football. You have indeed made us proud".

The Youth & Sports Minister cautioned the players and officials against complacency and urged them to work even harder to stamp their authority on the sand-based discipline.

"I know you have made a lot of sacrifices to get to this level but greater triumphs still await you and I urge you to go all out for mother Ghana as you meet these future opportunities. Your sterling efforts would certainly not go unnoticed and I will make sure you are rewarded accordingly".

Due to inactivity for over a year following the crisis in Ghana football, the national beach soccer team has slumped to 94th in the latest FIFA rankings and 14th on the CAF table of African Beach soccer teams.

According to Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, the statistics will rather serve as a motivation for Ghana Beach Soccer.

"In 2020, we have to work hard to put this right and climb up the ladder with more competitions for the national team".