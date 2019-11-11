U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko Names Attacking Lineup For Egypt Clash Tonight

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has named an attacking starting lineup to face Egypt in the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament later tonight.

Nicknamed the Black Meteors, the team will come up against the Pharaohs in the second Group A game of the ongoing continental showdown.

After drawing their opening match against Cameroon, Coach Tanko is gunning for a win against the host nation today.

He has therefore decided to field two strikers with Kwabena Owusu and Samuel Obeng both handed starting roles. The later will play as the spearhead with the former expected to play the role as the second striker operating from the wings.

In the defensive setup, goalkeeper Kwame Baah is maintained in post with Kingsley Fobi, Edward Sarpong, Zakaria Fuseini, and Habib Mohammed setting up the back four.

The crucial encounter kicks off at 19:00GMT at the Cairo International Stadium.

Check out Ghana’s starting eleven against Egypt below.

Baah Kwame (G), Fobi Kingsley, Edward Sarpong, Zakaria Bukari, Habib Mohammed, Lomotey Emmanuel, Michael Agbekpornu, Edward Mensah, Samuel Obeng, Yaw Yeboah ©, Kwabena Owusu