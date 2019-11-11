2021 AFCON Qualifiers: South Africa Hold Final Training In Johannesburg [VIDEO+PHOTOS]

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa held their first training on Monday morning before flying to Ghana later in the evening to prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Ghana’s Black Stars.

Ghana will host South Africa on Thursday 14th November at the Cape Coast Stadium in matchday one of the 2021 Cup of Nations qualifiers clash.

Coach Kwasi Appiah and his boys, will also commence training today in Accra before flying to Cape Coast on Tuesday morning to continue preparations for the crucial match.

