2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana To Begin Camping Today Without Mubarak Wakaso & Harrison Aful

The Black Stars of Ghana have suffered a major blow after Mubarak Wakaso is set to miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome Principe in Group C.

Ghana will host the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Thursday, November 14 at the Cape Coast Stadium in the Central Region.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his lads will fly out of the country to play Sao Tome in four days time.

The Deportivo Alaves who has undergone a successful surgery on Thursday fractured his right-hand against Osasuna.

Wakaso, however, missed Alaves 3:0 win against Vallodolid over the weekend despite returning to training.

Columbus Crew defender, Harrison Afful who was also named in Kwesi Appiah’s 23 man squad for the doubleheader is also set to miss the game after picking up an injury.

The unwelcomed news was communicated to the technical handlers of the Black Stars on Friday afternoon.

However, Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed that their skipper will replace the former TP Mazembe and Asante Kotoko right for the upcoming games.

"We are happy to inform you that Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed has earned a call up to the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana for their upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers. We wish him all the best," the Phobians announced on social media on Saturday.

Fatawu joins Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan and Ashanti Gold striker Mumuni Shafiu as the only home-based players in Ghana's 23-man squad.

Below is the full program line up for the Black Stars.

Monday, November 11, 2019

The Black Stars will train at the Accra Sports Stadium from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The first 15 minutes of this session will be open to the media for filming from pitchside. After the training session, the media will be allowed 10 minutes interview opportunity with the Coach, Captain and one other player.

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

The Black Stars departs for Cape Coast and will make brief stop-overs at Winneba and Mankessim, where they will interact with fans and distribute paraphernalia to them.

The team will have its first training session in Cape Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. This training session is open to the media.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Pre-match press conference by the Black Stars at 12:00 p.m. at the Cape Coast Stadium. The Head Coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah and the captain of the team, Andre Ayew will attend this pre-match press conference.

The Black Stars will have its official training session from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The first 15 minutes of this session will be open to the media for filming.

The South African Head Coach and a player will meet the press at 6:00 p.m. before the South African team trains at 7:00 p.m. at the Cape Coast Stadium. The first 15 minutes of the South African training session will be open to the media for filming.

Thursday, November 14

Matchday and kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. post-match press conference by both teams follows at the end of the match.