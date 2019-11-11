Watch André Ayew's Goal In Swansea City's Stalemate With Sheffield Wednesday [VIDEO]

Andre Ayew continued his fine form for Swansea City as he scored his fourth goal of the season in the English Championship in a 2-2 draw away from home against Sheffield Wednesday.

The 29-year-old scored the opener on the 32nd minute through a goal-mouth melee following a corner kick.

With eight minute to full time, Fernando Forestieri levelled things for the home side before Morgan Fox scored what looks like the match-winner on the 91st minute.

Steve Cooper's side bundled forward in search of the equaliser in the closing stages of the game.

They were however rewarded on 94th minute when Ben Wilmot connected in a corner kick from captain Matt Grimes to end the scores two apiece.

The draw leaves Swansea 4th on the league table with 29 points.

They will play as host to Millwall in their next game after the international break.

Andre Ayew now turns his focus to national duties as Ghana play South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium and play Sao Tome in four days time away.

