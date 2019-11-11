CAF U-23 AFCON: Evans Mensah Eyes Victory Against Egypt

Ghana midfielder Evans Mensah says a win against Egypt on Monday will give the Black Meteors a brighter chance of making it to the semi-finals of the 2019 U23 AFCON.

Mensah who was adjudged as the best player in Ghana’s first group match against Cameroon insists that the team is focused and ready to secure a win on Monday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference held on Sunday, the 21-year-old stated winning the second group match is important to Ghanaians because the country has failed to qualify for the Olympics since 2004.

“We drew in the first game and Egypt have an advantage because they won their opening so we can’t afford to go for a draw or lose against them”, the former Inter Allies winger said.

“We are focused on each game at a time and for our, we are fully concentrating on the match against Egypt”.

“Our coaches have said a lot to us and we will push harder to avoid conceding and ensure that we keep the ball and possess the ball as much as we can.” avoid more runs and find the changes

“The fans will come to the stadium to support Egypt because they are the host nation and are leading the table at the moment. We are determined to go for a win tomorrow and boost our chances”,

The HJK also mentioned though matches against Egypt are tough, it is important to the players and the country to qualify to the Olympic game.

The match is expected to kick off at 8:00pm (6:00pm GMT).