Laudable Performance By The Black Muscles Of Ghana At 2019 IFBB Championship

With very little extrinsic motivation, the black muscles put on their armour of verve,grit and resilience to excel amongst over 800 athletes at the IFBB CONGRESS and WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS held in Fujairah UAE .

RESULTS

1. out of 21 well-chiselled bodybuilders in the up to and including 70kg category, PEUDAM ABUKARI placed 5th

2. out of 29 well-muscled bodybuilders in the up to and including 75kg category, DERRICK NII MARLEY placed 11th

3. out of 37 well-defined bodybuilders in the up to and including 85kg category GODWIN FRIMPONG placed 7th.

With this honourable performance, Ghana was touted as the best bodybuilding country South of the Sahara

This is a very credible performance at the grandest stage of bodybuilding. As has been in most cases the BLACK MUSCLES performed this admirable sporting feat under the tutelage of the Executive of the IFBB GHANA led by their indefatigable president ABDUL HAYE YARTEY.

Mr. George Fausta Baffoe an Executive member of IFBB GHANA who was part of the delegation bemoaned the increasing neglect by the authorities when it comes to bodybuilding and other sports.

He admonished corporate bodies and the government to invest in this honourable sports which has brought a lot of laurels and has elevated Ghana bodybuilding unto an appreciable pedestal.