Bukom Banku Laughs Over 17, 000ghc Debt… Says Shatta Wale Will Pay Easily

Braimah Kamako aka Bukom Banku who calls himself a senior boxer so should be treated with respect says his idol Shatta Wale will pay the debt he is owing in boxing circles that people want to use to tarnish his image and reputation.

According to Banku, he is preparing to fly out to America to defend his WBO Cruiserweight title, and no one can put impediments on his road to realize his dream as one of the finest boxers from Africa.

He expressed that Shatta Wale will pay the 17,000 easily and he will be free to continue his boxing career.

He urged all his fans to remain calm, as the case would soon be settled amicably for Ghana Boxing to move on.

Bukom Banku was scheduled to fight Bastie Samir for the second time after his first defeat as agreed by both parties, payment exchanged hands subsequently but the latter refused to fight Bastie Samir which compelled the promoter in question, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye of Box Office Sports Promotions to seek redress from the Authority.

Banku and Bastie Samir signed a contract to fight each other in a rematch on June 20, 2018. This followed a well-publicized cruiserweight bout that saw Samir overcome Banku with a seventh-round TKO at the Bukom Boxing Arena on October 21, 2017. The win was significant for Samir, an Olympian, considering that it was Banku’s only loss in his professional career.

Bukom Banku has also been ordered to pay an amount of 17,000 GHC to the CEO of Box Office Promotions, Alex Ntiamoah who had paid the said amount as part of the boxers training allowance and purse.

The Box Office Promotions CEO has also been granted special permission to seek relief from the courts if the boxer fails to pay the amount owed. The Promoter – Alex Ntiamoah is the same one who pulled off the blockbuster local grudge bout between Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers (Michael Ayitey Okine) at the Accra Stadium on July 16, 2014, which attracted almost 20,000 fans.

Banku burst into prominence in 2000 with his special brand of broken English and satirical pronouncements in media interviews. He warmed his way into the hearts of Ghanaians with his performances in the ring and unbeaten run.

Over the period Banku won the African Boxing Union (ABU) and WBO Africa light heavyweight titles. Banku recently hit the headlines in Ghana after winning his first fight outside the country.

He now has a fight record of 30 wins and a loss with 23 coming by knockout.