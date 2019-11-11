Team Essifie Wins Carboo Beach Volleyball Tournament at Nungua Sango Beach

Team Samuel Essifie beat hosts Team KevMorgan Carboo 2-0 in an exciting beach volleyball competition to win the maiden Carboo Beach Volleyball Tournament at the Sango Beach in Nungua, a suburb of Accra.

In the final results, the male category Gold went to Samuel Essilfie and Paul Akan who played a determined game to win over the favourites.

Silver was taken by Kelvin Carboo and Eric Tsatsu, with the bronze going to Philip Amissah and Emmanuel Adamitey.

In the female division, Gold went to Akuvi & Juliana Otcherewaa and silver was taken by Yakubu Barikisu & Awudu Hausatu.

The best youth team prize went to energetic Anum Kingsley & Ebenezer Anyeih.

Coach Moro who supervised the event expressed his joy for a successful programme that has unearthed many players who have interest and energy to feature for the national team.