Bukom Banku’s Licence Revocation Untrue, Says GBA Secretary General

Secretary-General of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Patrick Johnson says news circulating the media space that marquee boxer Briamah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku has had his license revoked by the sanctioning body is untrue and utter palpable falsehood.

The GBA scribe said although the GBA met on Thursday, there was no decision taken by Disciplinary Committee meeting since the matter was not even on the agenda.

“As the Secretary-General of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), I state unequivocally and officially declared that yes we had a meeting on the 7th of November, that was Thursday and no one has revoked the license of Bukom Banku.

"We did not even say it at the meeting. We did not say anything at the meeting concerning either the issue or Bukom Banku, it is a lie, it’s a full lie.” Patrick Johnson exclusively told BoxingGhana.

Earlier it was reported that CEO of Box Office Promotions, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye has been granted a special permission to seek relief from the courts if the boxer Bukom Banku fails to pay the GH¢17,000 owed him as a result of a breach of contract after failing to honour the rematch with Bastie Samir.

Background:

Bukom Banku was scheduled to fight Bastie Samir for the second time after his first defeat as agreed by both parties, payment exchanged hands subsequently but the latter refused to fight Bastie Samir which compelled the promoter in question, Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye of Box Office Sports Promotions to seek redress from the Authority.

As we speak, the GBA are yet to sit on the case but an impression has mischievously made the rounds in the Ghanaian media space allegedly representing a ruling by the sanctioning body, a position the GBA denies in the strongest of terms.

Especially because the said revocation of Banku’s license as reported by some media outlets are simply untrue and must be treated with the greatest of contempt it deserves according to Mr Johnson.

A simple cross-checking from the Ghana Boxing Authority could have cured the mischief.